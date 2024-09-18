Buoyed Bangladesh hinge on rapid Rana

Coach Chandika Hathurusingha was confident of repeating the script in India considering the confidence and balance in the squad. “I think this is probably the most well-rounded team that Bangladesh has produced in my previous time and this time. We’re covering a lot of bases, we’ve got good fast bowlers, we’ve got a really experienced spin attack and then the batting, we actually have a batting deck because of two reasons,” the Sri Lankan said on Tuesday.

“One is that two of our spinners are genuine batters who got Test hundreds and then two of our wicketkeepers who are our main batters.”

Hathurusingha was confident Rana will be the X-factor. “The point of difference is the fear factor. When a bowler comes up to 150 kph fast, it is human nature. We have a certain reaction time. So it challenges your reaction time and decision making.”