CA probes Maxwell's hospitalisation following late-night party

"Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information," a statement by CA said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Maxwell, who last week stepped down as captain of BBL side Melbourne Stars after failing to make the finals, was not named in the 13-man squad to face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series from February 2 and 6.

"It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series. No further comment will be made at this time," CA said.

He was, however, discharged from the hospital after a short stay and is back to training.

Last year, Maxwell faced a series of injuries but despite that, he performed admirably in the World Cup.

During the ODI World Cup in India, Maxwell suffered concussion when he fell off a golf cart in Ahmedabad.

In 2022, he broke his leg when he slipped while running at a friend's birthday and remained out of action for more than three months.