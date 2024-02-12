Calm as Dhoni and driven like Kohli, Saharan has a bright future

What these father-son sessions translated to was Uday picking up the art of defending at an early age. “I used to be called (Sunil) ’Gavaskar’ in my neighbourhood because no one could get me out. I knew how to defend very well, and I taught Uday the same things. With those fundamentals, he can’t do a lot wrong. Every shot he plays now is but an extension of the defensive technique we worked on from the time he was 10 or 11."