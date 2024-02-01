Can India win 'sweeping' stakes?

Be it the last home series against England when they were outplayed by the brilliance of Joe Root in Chennai in 2021 or the series against Australia in 2020-21 when they were shot out for 36 in Adelaide or the 2016-17 series against Australia when they were bamboozled by Steeve O’Keefe in Pune or the 2015 series against Sri Lanka when Dinesh Chandimal smashed 162 in Galle, India found themselves humbled in the opener. But, on all those occasions, the Indians were the ones posing with the trophy at the end.