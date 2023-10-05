Can Rohit’s boys emulate Dhoni’s men?

There is a marked difference between the Class of 2011 and the present team. Where Dhoni’s team was characterised by batters who could turn their arms over for a few overs, Rohit Sharma’s unit is brimming with specialists. None of the top four can bowl and none of the bottom four (in case three pacers and Kuldeep Yadav are picked) can bat. They do have all-rounders in Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, who are shoo-ins, but they will still have a long tail to contend with if they decide to go with Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. To negate this shortcoming, they have often played Shardul Thakur, who can bat a bit, ahead of Shami, but is he worth excluding an out-and-out wicket-taking bowler?