Can't be held online, BCCI indefinitely postpones its AGM due to Covid-19 pandemic

The BCCI has indefinitely postponed its Annual General Meeting, supposed to be held by September 30, due to the Covid-19 pandemic as the meeting cannot be held online.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has informed the state units about the postponement. The Indian cricket board is registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975 and is required to hold an AGM before September 30 each year.

"Owing to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the Registration Department, Tamil Nadu Government have extended the period for a registered society under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975, to conduct an Annual General Meeting by three months, from September 2020 to December 2020," Shah wrote in the letter accessed by PTI.

"The Press Release further states that an Annual General Meeting of a registered society cannot be conducted online. It refers to a Government Order no. 89 dated 16th June 2020 issued by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department ('Notification') which reiterates the above."

After taking a legal opinion on the subject, BCCI decided to postpone the AGM to a later date. The BCCI Apex Council meetings have been conducted virtually amid the pandemic.

"We also sought legal opinion regarding the applicability of the Press Release and the Notification on BCCI and as per their view, the same is applicable and BCCI is not required to conduct its Annual General Meeting by 30 September 2020," the letter stated.

"We will keep you informed regarding the date of the Annual General Meeting," Shah wrote.

The last BCCI AGM was held in October 2019 when Sourav Ganguly took over as the president, ending a 33-month tenure of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators.