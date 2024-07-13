'Can't bear to see him in this state,' Kapil Dev urges BCCI to help former teammate Anshuman Gaekwad

Legendary former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to help his former teammate Anshuman Gaekwad, who is suffering from blood cancer.
Dev told Sportstar that it is very depressing for him to see someone he has played alongside in such a state and requested BCCI to lend financial support to Gaekwad. The 71-year-old former cricketer is undergoing treatment at London's King's College Hospital for the past year.
"It is sad and very depressing. I am in pain because I have played alongside Anshu and can't bear to see him in this state. No one should suffer. I know the Board will take care of him. We are not compelling anyone. Any help for Anshu will have to come from your heart," the World Cup winning captain said.
He further added, "He took blows on his face and chest when standing up to some of the ferocious fast bowlers. Now is the time for us to stand up for him. I am sure our cricket fans will not fail him. They should pray for his recovery."
The all-rounder also shared his thoughts on BCCI's management of senior players, support staff, how it has evolved over the years and expressed disappointment over the lack of a 'system' to assist former players.
"Unfortunately, we don't have a system. It is great to see this generation of players make good money. It is good to see the support staff members also being paid well," he said.
Kapil even went on to volunteer to give up his pension to help Anshuman. "In our time, the Board did not have the money. Today, it has and should take care of the senior players from the past. But where do they send their contributions? If a Trust is formed, they can put their money there. But we don't have a system. There should be a Trust. I think BCCI can do that. They do look after the players, former and present. We are ready to contribute by donating our pension amount if the family allows us to," he told Sportstar.
According to the report, former Indian cricketers Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri, Kirti Azad along with Kapil Dev are doing their best to assist Gaikwad in his treatment. The senior players are generating funds for their former teammate by dialing up friends and corporates.
Notably, Anshuman has represented India in 40 Test matches and 15 One Day Internationals in his career spanning over 22 years. He is also a two-time Indian national cricket coach.
