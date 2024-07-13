'Can't bear to see him in this state,' Kapil Dev urges BCCI to help former teammate Anshuman Gaekwad

Legendary former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to help his former teammate Anshuman Gaekwad, who is suffering from blood cancer.

Dev told Sportstar that it is very depressing for him to see someone he has played alongside in such a state and requested BCCI to lend financial support to Gaekwad. The 71-year-old former cricketer is undergoing treatment at London's King's College Hospital for the past year.

"It is sad and very depressing. I am in pain because I have played alongside Anshu and can't bear to see him in this state. No one should suffer. I know the Board will take care of him. We are not compelling anyone. Any help for Anshu will have to come from your heart," the World Cup winning captain said.