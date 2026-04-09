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'Can't fault David Miller's intent': Sunil Gavaskar defends DC batter after loss against GT

Miller's refusal to take a single in the IPL thriller against Gujarat Titans cost his side the match.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 06:03 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 06:03 IST
sportsCricketGujarat TitansIPLSunil GavaskarDelhi CapitalsDavid Miller

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