Captain Harmanpreet at the heart of India’s middle-order woes

<p>Bengaluru: The last thing a team needs, especially in the middle of a T20 World Cup, is to worry about its leader. With Harmanpreet Kaur’s bat going silent, and India now in a precarious do-or-die situation, it has put the ODI champions on a sticky wicket. </p>.<p>Harmanpreet, in her 10th <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">T20 World Cup</a>, has been struggling by her own lofty standards. The game against South Africa only made it obvious. On Sunday, the 37-year-old had the opportunity to regain lost rhythm, but a sub-par showing (24 off 22) did little to dissuade those who felt she has been a shadow of her match-winning self.</p>.<p>Since this year’s Women’s Premier League, India have played 14 T20Is while Harmanpreet has been a part of 12. In these outings, she has managed to score only 363 runs, which includes two half-centuries, that have come in losing causes. </p>.<p>While the numbers have not been great, there lies another issue: Strike-rate. 109.9, 133.3, 102.8 -- these have been Harmanpreet’s strike-rates in the ongoing T20 showpiece, a tournament where India have struggled in the middle-overs. </p>.ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Mandhana, Shafali power India to 209/5 against Netherlands.<p>In the lead up to the tournament though, Harmanpreet’s strike-rates in the series against South Africa and England respectively read: 146.52 & 133.63. And now, one may ask, what’s caused the dip? Middle-order stability circles itself. </p>.<p>Sure, the Amol Muzumdar-led backroom is big on flexibility, but is it adding to India’s woes and worries?</p>.<p>Harmanpreet batted at No. 4 against Pakistan, dropped to No. 6 against Netherlands, and played at five versus South Africa. India played Jemimah Rodrigues at No. 3 in the first two matches, but it was Yastika Bhatia against Proteas. Bharti Fulmali got a lone game at No. 5 against Pakistan. </p>.<p>India’s middle-order consisting Harmanpreet, Jemimah, Yastika and Fulmali have only made 123 runs. During their first big challenge of the tournament, they only managed 63 runs from overs seven to 16. </p>.<p>“That is T20 cricket for you. We have been playing a fearless brand of wicket, which we have emphasised. I guess there will be days where we have those wickets falling in clusters. That’s the way the nature of the game is. It is not much of a concern,” said Muzumdar at the post-match press conference, backing his under-fire middle-order.</p>.Shubman Gill's comeback sends strong message after T20 World Cup snub.<p>These issues, however, were also visible during the England T20Is, where the middle-order had failed to come to the party. While India did experiment in the England series, Harmanpreet admitted India are “pretty much clear” on their XI. </p>.<p>However, the World Cup has been contrary to what she said after the dress rehearsal against England. The 2020 finalists were not very convincing against Pakistan, but the two points diluted the problems. South Africa, meanwhile, were not kind enough as India were made to pay. </p>.<p>It is not all doom for India just yet, but it was enough to attract doubts. India play Bangladesh on June 25 and Australia on June 28, and they will have to win both games for a semifinal spot. </p>.<p>Harmanpreet is the only cricketer – both male or female – to play 200 T20Is, and her returns of 4147 runs puts her among the greats of the women’s game. However, now it is up to her to find answers and lead from the front.</p>.<p><strong>Downward trail Harmanpreet T20I numbers since 2025</strong> </p><p>M: 22 R: 558 Ave: 37.2 HS: 68 SR: 124.83 50: 3 100s: 0 T20 Word Cup 2026: M: 3 R: 72 Ave: 24 HS: 36 SR: 109.09 50s: 0 100s: 0</p>