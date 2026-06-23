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Homesportscricket

Captain Harmanpreet at the heart of India’s middle-order woes

India’s middle-order consisting Harmanpreet, Jemimah, Yastika and Fulmali have only made 123 runs. During their first big challenge of the tournament, they only managed 63 runs from overs seven to 16.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 21:23 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 21:23 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World CupHarmanpreet Kaur

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