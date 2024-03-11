Carey's 98 drives Australia to victory in Christchurch run chase

Carey and Mitchell Marsh (80) both had scares but put together a partnership of 140 for the sixth wicket to subdue the crowd and take the visitors to within 60 runs of their target.

Ben Sears (4-90) revived New Zealand hopes of a first home win over their neighbours in 31 years when he removed Marsh and Mitchell Starc in successive balls but Carey and skipper Pat Cummins (32) got Australia across the line on 281-7.

"It was pretty tense," said Cummins, who hit the winning runs with a four to the point boundary.

"I think the story of this series was in key moments, someone stood up and made themselves a match-winner so yeah, keep finding ways to win. It's a pretty awesome squad."