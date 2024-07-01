Catch that typified India team's character

“That is the kind of catch you take a lot in practice but to replicate, under that kind of pressure in a World Cup final, against the best batter in the opposition team, and the ball goes up in the air…. You can have second thoughts about going for it, but that wasn’t the essence of Kapil Dev, Kapil Dev would go for it. That’s incredible in itself because he went for it and had the skill and the ability to not only chase it down but also get his hands behind it and catch it. The catch that typified Kapil Dev in some way, you know, going after something and having the skill to execute it.”