<p>India's oldest surviving Test <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cricket">cricketer </a>and the member of the team that won the first ever Test match against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/england">England </a>in 1952, C D Gopinath passed away aged 96 years in Chennai on Thursday. </p><p>Gopinath, a right-handed batter, represented the nation in eight Tests across the 1950s and scored 242 runs. His highest score of 50 not out came on debut. </p><p>In an accomplished First Class career, which included leading Madras, Gopinath played 83 matches for his team and scored 4259 runs at an average of 42.16, including nine centuries and 23 half-centuries. </p>.Instagram post lands guitarist in IPL black ticket scam in Bengaluru.<p>He was an important cog in the Madras Ranji Trophy team that lifted the championship in 1954-55 season. </p><p>Gopinath was a true athlete, exceeding in tennis, hockey and football before finally choosing cricket only at the age of 17 during his days at the Madras Christian College.</p><p>He quickly caught the eyes of the selectors and received his India cap within four years during England's tour of India at the Brabourne Stadium in Bombay (now Mumbai).</p><p>Gopinath was a stylish batter and made an impressive debut, scoring 50 not out in the first innings and followed it up with 42 in the second essay. </p><p>In the final Test of the series at his home ground of Chepauk in Chennai, the bater scored 35 and stitched a vital 93-run stand for the seventh wicket with Polly Umrigar. </p><p>India scripted history by registering their first Test match win by beating England by an innings and seven runs and draw the five-match series 1-1. </p><p>Post retirement, Gopinath served as chairman of the national selection committee and as team manager on the 1979 tour to England.</p>