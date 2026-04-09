Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

CD Gopinath, only surviving member of India's historic first Test win in 1952, passes away

Gopinath, a right-handed batter, represented the nation in eight Tests across the 1950s.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 13:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 April 2026, 13:19 IST
Sports NewsCricketChennai

Follow us on :

Follow Us