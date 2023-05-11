Chahal becomes the highest wicket-taker in IPL, surpasses Dwayne Bravo

Chahal becomes the highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Chahal now has 184 wickets in 143 matches, overtaking Bravo's tally of 183 wickets

IANS
IANS, Kolkata,
  • May 11 2023, 22:37 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 22:37 ist
Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday became the highest wicket-taker in history of IPL, going past Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo during his teams match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, here.

Chahal achieved the feat in his very first over of the match, with the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana, who was caught at deep backward square leg in the 11th over.

Also Read | IPL 2023: My job is to hit a few balls, don't make me run a lot, says Dhoni after cameo helps CSK win

The leg-spinner had earlier bagged a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Rajasthan's last game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, to equal Bravo's record.

Chahal now has 184 wickets in 143 matches, overtaking Bravo's tally of 183 wickets. The 32-year old had won the Purple Cap in the 2022 IPL season, picking 27 wickets in 17 innings as Rajasthan finished as runners-up.

Mumbai Indians' leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, Lucknow Super Giants veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra and Rajasthan's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin occupy the third, fourth and fifth places with 174, 172 and 171 wickets respectively to complete the top five wicket-takers in IPL.

Sports News
IPL
Indian Premier League
RR
Yuzvendra Chahal
Cricket

