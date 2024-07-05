Champions Trophy headlines Pakistan's home season but India uncertainty remains

Lahore: The Champions Trophy headlines Pakistan's home 2024-25 season but doubts remain whether neighbours India will make the trip across the border for the elite 50-overs tournament, which is being held for the first time since 2017.

Thanks to their soured political relations, India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 and the cricket-mad countries play each other only at multi-team events.

Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup last year but eventual winners India were allowed to play all their matches in Sri Lanka under what the organisers called a "hybrid model".

India said they did not get permission from their government to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup last year.

Pakistan's home fixtures, released on Friday, also include test series against Bangladesh, England and West Indies followed by a 50-overs tri-series also involving New Zealand and South Africa in February next year.