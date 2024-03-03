Champs MI slay Challengers

Regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur sat out again due to injury as Natalie Sciver-Brunt took charge for MI for the second match in a row. The English cricketer used as many as seven bowlers to choke RCB who crawled to put up 131/6 on the board. Natalie and Pooja Vastrakar bagged two wickets each as the others kept the pressure on with some tight bowling.