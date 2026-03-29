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Champs RCB set the ball rolling with victorious start to IPL 2026

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a smashing start to their title defence in IPL-19 on Saturday.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 18:45 IST
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Following Jacob Duffy
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Published 28 March 2026, 18:45 IST
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