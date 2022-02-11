Chance to reimagine a failed culture

The fairly common criticism which comes Royal Challengers Bangalore's way is that they haven't yet won a title. While true, the superficial assessment lends little in identifying the cause.

Those clued in on the side will know that the auctions have been their Achilles Heel for far too long so come Saturday, the management will be under pressure to get their strategies in place and give their loyal fanbase more than memes to deal with.

This time, they also have the luxury of a full revamp. Having stretched their small core for a number of years, they couldn't bring on the necessary talent to go all the way, but now that they have only retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, they can afford to build a new culture.

Also, with Kohli stepping down as skipper, they will be hard-pressed to find someone worthy of the mantle during the two-day spectacle. Either that or they try and convince the former Indian captain to resume duties. Frankly, that will be a regression if their intention is to launch a new campaign, wiping clean the strategies and disappointments of yore.

Moreover, Kohli's lack of intuition in captaining shortest-format cricket has been apparent for far too long.

So, to fill that heavy responsibility, they might look at the likes of Eoin Morgan or even David Warner at this point. West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder is another name that's doing the rounds for captaincy. Better yet, they could bid for the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and groom the Bengaluru boy for future captaincy. In that vein, they might even bid heavily for star-apparent Yash Dhull, the Indian U-19 skipper, building on the template they crafted when bringing Kohli on board in 2008.

Speaking of youngsters, RCB will surely be gunning for Dewald Brevis, referred to as the 'baby AB', to make up for the un-fillable void left by AB de Villiers. The South African had a stellar U-19 World Cup and will be eyed by many, more so the team from Bengaluru.

There are also talks that might also give Ishan Kishan a genuine thought. The left-hander should provide them with that spunk and heavy-hitting they have lacked in the past.

They will also want to revisit Harshal Patel's contribution from last season before bidding heavily for him. He was a revelation last year and could only have gotten better in the off-season. They will surely try hard to get back their long-serving leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as would they want to look towards West Indian Akeal Hosein to get their fix of a tight spinner.

With a full squad to purchase the possibilities are endless, and with teams looking to bluff franchises out of their purse, RCB will want to be wary of how they go about their auction. That said, they will want to experience the freedom of new strategies and direction. Somewhere in between lies the future, and maybe even a title. Maybe.

