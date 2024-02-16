Chandigarh's Kaila frustrates Karnataka

Bengaluru: An hour into the contest, it looked like Karnataka would do to Chandigarh what they did to their neighbours Punjab in the final Elite Group C clash here on Friday.
In the season-opening clash at the very same venue at the beginning of this year, Karnataka had reduced Punjab to 37/5 by the 16th over. On Friday, they had Chandigarh in similar trouble, the visitors tottering at 3/37 by the 14th over.
However, unlike Punjab who just collapsed to 152 all out, Chandigarh showed stomach for a fight to frustrate Karnataka on a largely attritional day of cricket. Karan Kaila led the fightback with an obdurate 207-ball 79 as Chandigarh took stumps at 219/6.
Kaila also found able support from Kunal Mahajan (34), Ankit Kaushik (25) and Mayank Sidhu (31), who didn't do anything extraordinary but defended astutely to defy the hard-working Karnataka bowlers, especially spinner Hardik Raj, who bowled 28 overs for a fine 2/54 effort.
Pacers Vyshak V (2/48) and V Koushik (1/29) were brilliant yet again but with the pitch flattening out in the afternoon, their toil didn't yield the necessary results.
Despite Chandigarh's defiance, Karnataka will certainly be confident of a strong showing on Saturday where they can button down the quarterfinal spot. If they can shoot out the Chandigarh tail quickly in the morning and surpass their total, they will guarantee themselves the last-eight ticket if they don't lose the contest.
Elite Group C brief scores: At Hubballi: Chandigarh: 219/6 in 89 overs (Karan Kaila 79, Kunal Mahajan 34, Ankit Kaushik 25, Mayank Sidhu 31; Vyshak V 2-48, Hardik Raj 2-54) vs Karnataka.
At Agartala: Tripura: 149 all out in 52.1 overs (Bikramkumar Das 29, Sridam Paul 71; Yuvraj Singh 4-53, Himanshu Sangwan 3-49, Akash Pandey 2-15) vs Railways: 72/7 in 26 overs (Arindam Ghosh 30 n.o.; Manisankar Murasingh 3-18, Bikramjit Debnath 2-6).
At Salem: Tamil Nadu: 291/4 in 90 overs (Baba Indrajith 122 batting, Vijay Shankar 85 batting; Sukhwinder Singh 2-61).
At Porvorim: Goa: 309/9 in 83 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 28, Darshan Misal 88, Arjun Tendulkar 45, Mohit Redkar 80; Chintan Gaja 2-56, Priyajitsing Jadeja 2-58, Siddharth Desai 2-47).