Change in length does the trick for Prasidh Krishna

<p>Chennai: It is true that fast bowling, to a certain extent, is dependent on ground conditions such as the type of soil used to prepare the wicket, the amount of grass trimmed off the surface, the cracks, and the weather. However, the real skill of a fast bowler lies in handling those conditions and exploiting them with a ball in hand. </p>.<p>On Saturday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prasidh-krishna">Prasidh Krishna</a> received a warm applause as he walked off with a maiden <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odi">ODI </a>five-wicket haul, the match ball in hand, and a smile, and you just knew something had clicked.</p>.<p>Most tall and lanky quicks like Prasidh tend to hit the deck hard, operate in the back of a good length area and go in search of the awkward bounce that troubles batters. </p>.<p>What the Karnataka quick did differently during his first spell on a lively, red-soil MA Chidambaram Stadium wicket was to spot the right length from where the chances of finding an edge were higher, and consistently kept hitting it, something Prasidh has struggled with. </p>.<p>Prasidh, with a 6’3’’ frame and a high release point, pushed his length a little fuller than usual, extracted bounce and pocketed the top four Afghanistan batters in the blink of an eye. </p>.BCCI names India squad for England ODI series; Gill to lead, Kohli returns.<p>While he operated with the new ball, something Prasidh has not done often in Indian colours, the 30-year-old settled into a nice rhythm, drew the batsmen forward, tempted them to drive and induced edges. </p>.<p>Within 40 minutes, Prasidh had ripped the heart out of Afghanistan’s batting in a spell that read: 5-2-6-4, which was the second-best figures for India in the first 10 overs of an innings in ODIs. </p>.<p>“The work's been going on for quite some time now (on trying to pitch the ball a little fuller). We've been working on lengths, be it whatever format I'm playing. Morne (Morkel) has been in my ears for quite some time, and I'm happy to be bowling well,” Prasidh said after picking his career-best ODI figures.</p>.<p>While assessing conditions is only one part of the job, delivering is another. However, it didn't take long for Prasidh to find his length, as he had Rahmanullah Gurbaz poking at a ball he could not have left alone.</p>.<p>The next two of his wickets were also of a similar kind, where batters were unsure whether to play or let it go. While the plan sounds simple, the execution requires a vital component: Control. </p>.<p>"Initially, there was good bounce in the wicket. There are different lengths on different wickets that you have to bowl. On a wicket like this (Chennai, red-soil), maybe you have to be a little bit further. We all saw the kind of ability that he (Prasidh) has. If he can hit those areas, the kind of opportunities he can create for us, and if he can keep doing that, that would be good,” Shubman Gill said at the post-match press conference. </p>.Virat Kohli's fitness Test on June 22; Hardik Pandya out of England ODIs.<p>Gill, who also leads Prasidh at Gujarat Titans, urged the Karnataka quick to be flexible with strategies and planning. </p>.<p>“It's about being flexible, there is not a certain role. He (Prasidh) is going to bowl with the new ball or can bowl first change. We spoke about giving short spells to bowlers and tell them to bowl their heart out.”</p>.<p>For someone who has missed a good amount of cricket due to injuries and inconsistency, this was Prasidh not showcasing his calibre; it was Prasidh handing India a reassurance of his talent.</p>