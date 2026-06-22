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Homesportscricket

Change in length does the trick for Prasidh Krishna

On Saturday, Prasidh Krishna received a warm applause as he walked off with a maiden ODI five-wicket haul, the match ball in hand, and a smile, and you just knew something had clicked.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 22:14 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 22:14 IST
Sports NewsCricketPrasidh Krishna

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