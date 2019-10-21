Chaos in Bangladesh cricket as players announce boycott

Bangladesh cricketers have called for a boycott of all cricket activities as a form of protest against the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The cricketers have called for the improvement of cricket infrastructure in the country and said that the boycott would continue until their demands were met. This protest has put their upcoming tour of India in jeopardy.

The players held a press conference on Monday where the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad were present. The players announced a series of demands that included the reversal of the BCB's decision to abolish the franchise-based model for the Bangladesh Premier League. Another major bone of contention was the BCB's decision not to raise the match fees for the first-class competition that began this month.

More to follow...