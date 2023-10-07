Chat with Saeed Anwar before World Cup has helped Rizwan make promising start in India

"But you also have to understand, the last two years, the reason for us becoming No. 1 was our top three. Just before the Asia Cup, Fakhar Zaman was named the ICC Player of the Month. Before that, Imam had hundreds upon hundreds. We think this is an opportunity for the middle order to showcase its form. And now the middle order is also performing."

Rizwan, however, would want his team to do more on the fielding aspect of the game.