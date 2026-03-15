<p>Sanju Samson's redemption arc from starting on the bench to finishing as the Player of the Tournament became one of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a>'s most compelling stories. </p><p>While staying consistent with performances under pressure, the wicketkeeper had followed three months of strict diet meals. </p><p>Well known chef Suresh Pillai took to Instagram, posting a picture of himself with the T20 Word Cup winning star and revealed his cheat meal that Samson craved for following his match winning 97 not out against West Indies in a must win match. </p>.‘Justice for Sanju Samson’: Arshdeep Singh's Instagram reel goes viral .<p>"The night Sanju Samson asked me for pazhankanji in Mumbai…" he wrote.</p><p>Pazhankanji is a fermented rice dish from Kerala, while Chammanthi is a side dish made by grinding fresh grated coconut with spices.</p>.Kerala erupts in joy as new sporting icon rises in Sanju Samson.<p>On March 2, at 7 pm, Pillai received a call from Samson's manager saying Samson desired a cheat meal after three months of strict diet. Sanju wanted to have a cheat meal. </p><p>"Chetaa… the match against West Indies was brilliant. He’s really happy. We’re in Mumbai now. Three months of strict diet meals… tonight he wants a cheat meal. Can you arrange pazhankanji, fish, kappa and chammanthi?” chef pillai wrote in the caption. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | From 'shattered dreams' to Player of the Tournament: Sanju Samson credits Sachin Tendulkar's support .<p>Pillai laughed of at the thought of arranging pazhankanji in Mumbai at that time. However, he arranged for kanji, kappa and fish.</p><p>"I immediately called my friend Rassak Ikka, owner of Society Hotel, Mumbai. Within minutes he packed kanji, kappa, fish curry, fried sardines, chammanthi and papad — and delivered it straight to St. Regis Mumbai," he wrote. </p><p>Further, Pillai expressed how most people don't see the sacrifices of a sportsperson. </p><p>"Phone switched off. Social media gone. Months of quiet, relentless preparation. That’s the real story behind every moment that fills a Malayali’s chest with pride," he wrote. </p><p>Pillai added that whenever Samson is on Kochi, he never misses having dinner at Restaurant Chef Pillai (RCP). </p><p>"I've lost count of how many times I’ve cooked for him. But every time… it feels like the first," Pillai wrote. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/cricket-samson-rises-from-year-of-struggle-to-become-indias-world-cup-hero-3924900">Samson struck 89 </a>in India's total of 255-5, setting up a 96-run win over New Zealand in the final and registering the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final, capping a campaign in which he also hit a record 24 sixes in a single edition.</p>