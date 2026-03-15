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Chef reveals Sanju Samson's cheat meal after match winning knock vs West Indies in T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson shut down his phone, social media accounts before the big match. While staying consistent with performances under pressure, Sanju had followed three months of strict diet meals.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 07:02 IST
Sports NewsCricketKeralaSanju SamsonTrending

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