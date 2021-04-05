Chennai Super Kings eye glory in Dhoni's likely last hurrah

MS Dhoni is back in action with his yellow brigade and this should be a fun ride. Having missed a play-off spot for the first time since the tournament’s inception in 2008, CSK must be smarting from their lacklustre showing and eager to erase 2020 from their memory.

Unlike others who have in the past reacted to poor performances by making wholesale changes to the squad during the following auction, CSK kept a calm head during the bidding this season. They bolstered their squad by bringing in the likes of Moeen Ali, K Gowtham and Robin Uthappa.

ALSO READ: After last year's low, there is lot to gain for Chennai Super Kings

Again typically, CSK choose to not go after big names. Instead, they find the right combinations and personnel to get the job done. In doing so, they have once again put together a fine team.

Strengths: Having a well-rested Dhoni at the helm is always an advantage. Moreover, CSK have a fine blend of experienced hands and youngsters this season unlike in the past where they were far too reliant on experience to carry them over the line.

Weaknesses: They are still too rigid to make sizeable changes to the unit. While understandable, it doesn’t necessarily bode well for the future of the team, which at some point will need to look beyond the likes of Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

Opportunities: The eternal performers enter their first season as underdogs and it must be refreshing. Having always made it to the play-offs and beyond except for last season, CSK will be eager to put on a fine show. Also, Dhoni must be excited by the prospect of the returning Raina and a relatively new squad to guide.

READ MORE: Dhoni told me to enjoy my cricket, says CSK's Ruturaj

Threats: Dwayne Bravo’s fitness is a concern. His general fitness was lacking and it resulted in him missing a few games last season. Raina also is a bit dodgy now since he missed the last edition when he opted to leave the bio-bubble. He did play some games with UP in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but that hardly means that he’s ready for the grind of the IPL.

The CSK squad: MS Dhoni (captain & wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

Most runs: Suresh Raina - 5,369 in 188 matches

Most wickets: Dwayne Bravo - 124 wickets in 109 matches

Best finishes: Champions in 2010, 2011, 2018