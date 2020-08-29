Chennai Super Kings player Ruturaj Gaekwad tests Covid-19 positive: Report

Chennai Super Kings player Ruturaj Gaekwad has become the second team member to test positive for Covid-19, according to a report by India Today.

Gaekwad is the second CSK player after pacer Deepak Chahar to test positive for the novel coronavirus, weeks ahead of IPL 2020 that is scheduled to take place in the UAE. The report adds that CSK is the only team to hold a camp ahead of their departure to the UAE.

IPL personnel, team members and staff who test positive will be required to self-isolate for two weeks outside the bio-bubble. The bio-bubble is a special quarantine protocol by IPL to reduce the chances of infection.

Meanwhile, BCCI has confirmed that two players, a white-ball T20 specialist seamer for India and a top-order India A batsman, have tested positive. However, the Board did not reveal any names. The tournament starts September 19 and will be played across three cities in the UAE.

"Thirteen personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI press release stated.

The release stated that a total of 1,988 RT-PCR Covid-19 tests were carried out between August 20 and 28 across all participant groups in the UAE.

These include players, support staff, team management, BCCI staff, IPL operational team, hotel and ground transport staff. "As per the IPL 2020 Health and Safety Protocols, testing on all participants will be conducted regularly throughout the IPL 2020 Season," it further stated.

All positive cases need to go through a 14-day quarantine period following which they will have to return two negative RT-PCR tests before being allowed inside the bio-bubble for the tournament.

(With inputs from PTI)