Chennai Super Kings shares heart-warming video capturing Dhoni, Raina with teammates

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 16 2020, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 14:42 ist
The CSK post followed in the wake of big announcements by Dhoni and Raina. Credit: PTI Photo

Chennai Super Kings shared a heart-warming video on Twitter showing Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina embracing each other. The short video captures CSK teammates uniting and sharing hugs with two celebrated players. 

"Two roads converged on a #yellove wood..." the team wrote with hashtags Thala and Chinna Thala, the nicknames to the duo in Chennai. 

The team is said to have arrived in Chennai for a short training camp and is scheduled to leave for the much-awaited Indian Premier League in UAE beginning September 19.

The CSK post followed in the wake of big announcements by Dhoni and Raina. The duo declared retirement from international cricket on Saturday but continue to be a part of the team for the upcoming season of IPL. 

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.” Dhone wrote in a post he shared on Instagram, “from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Soon, Suresh Raina followed the skipper’s move. "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind," the left-hander wrote. 

 

