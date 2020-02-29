Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari revive India after Virat Kohli fails again

Virat Kohli's struggles in New Zealand continued on Saturday when he was out for three before Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari stabilised India's first innings in the second Test in Christchurch.

At tea on day one, the tourists were 194 for five with Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 53 from 135 deliveries.

Vihari was out on the last ball before the break for 55, ending an 81-run fifth-wicket partnership.

Kohli came to New Zealand as the world's top batsman but after scores of 19 and two in the first Test, he was demoted to number two behind Australia's Steve Smith.

In 10 innings across all three formats on tour against the Black Caps, Kohli has totalled only 204 runs, although he insisted before the second Test that all was well.

"I am absolutely fine, I am batting really well," he said after the 10-wicket loss in the first Test.

"I feel that sometimes that scores don't reflect the way you are batting."

He only faced 15 balls in Christchurch before Tim Southee had his measure in the second over after lunch with an outswinger that seamed back and smacked into the pads.

Kohli reviewed but there was never a doubt, and India lost both their reviews after opener Mayank Agarwal also forlornly questioned the decision when he was out lbw to Trent Boult for seven.

Southee followed up with the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane for seven, this time moving the ball in then out to catch an edge that was taken high at first slip Ross Taylor.

Vihari had a life on nine when dropped by keeper BJ Watling on the first ball after receiving treatment for a damaged finger from fending off a rising ball from Kyle Jamieson.

Jamieson had further misfortune when an edge off Pujara on 40 went over the stumps.

India were sent in to bat on a bright green wicket offering swing and seam to New Zealand, which for the most part the batsmen were able to handle.

Agarwal went in the third over before Prithvi Shaw and Pujara comfortably put on 50 in almost 14 overs.

The 20-year-old Shaw was in commanding form, living up to his reputation as a prodigious talent as he drove cleanly off the front and back foot.

But after reaching his half-century with a huge six off Neil Wagner, Shaw drove at a wide Jamieson delivery and sent a thick edge to a leaping Tom Latham at second slip.