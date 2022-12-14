Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer take India to 278/6 against Bangladesh

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer came up with fighting half-centuries as India reached 278 for six at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh, here on Wednesday.

Pujara (90) missed out on a century but Iyer remained on course for his hundred as he was unbeaten on 82. Rishabh Pant's counterattacking 45-ball 46 helped India stabilise the innings following early blows. Axar Patel (13) was dismissed on the final ball of the day.

For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam (3/84) made the most impact with three wickets for 81 runs, while Khaled Ahmed (1/26) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/71) were also among wickets.

India lost stand-in skipper KL Rahul (22), Shubman Gill (20) and Virat Kohli (1) in the morning session after opting to bat. India need to win both the matches of the series to stay alive in the race for the World Test Championship final.

Brief Scores:

India: 278 for six in 90 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 90, Shreyas Iyer 82 not out; Taijul Islam 3/84).