'Forced us to pick him': Chief selector Ajit Agarkar reveals why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was picked in India squad

<p>With a record breaking season that included 72 sixes, 776 runs and five tournament awards in the recently concluded <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">Indian Premier League</a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ipl"> </a>(IPL), an Indian call up was not unexpected for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaibhav%20sooryavanshi">Vaibhav Sooryavanshi</a>. </p><p>At 15 years, the southpaw became the youngest-ever to be selected in the senior Indian men's team when he was named in the squads for the tour of Ireland and England that begins later this month and the subsequent Asian Games hosted by Japan in September. </p><p>Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar agreed that it was not a tough call to pick Sooryavanshi despite him being young and raw. The former India pacer said that the opener had picked himself. </p>.IPL 2026 | 72 sixes, 776 runs: The jaw-dropping IPL season of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.<p>"With his performances, he has almost forced us to pick him, with how well he has played. For a young kid, I don't need to talk about how well he is playing. And it's not just this season. He obviously had a great start last season," chief selector said while announcing the India squad on Saturday.</p><p>"And to back it up for a young kid in a competition that's as competitive and has a high-pressure environment, and how explosive he can be and a game-changer that he can be... Like everyone else that has watched T20 cricket in India, we have got high hopes of him. I think he just has picked himself."</p><p>Sooryavanshi's 776 runs came at a mind boggling strike rate of 237.31. The effort earned him the Orange Cap and the MVP of the season apart from most sixes, highest strike rate and the Emerging Player awards. Selectors also noted that his contributions were key to Rajasthan Royals reaching the Playoffs. </p><p> "We've seen what he can do. You saw, even towards the playoffs, he almost single-handedly carried Rajasthan Royals. For a young kid, I don't need to talk about how well he's batting or how well he's playing."</p><p>The selectors also considered the Under-19 World Cup that was held in South Afirca. Sooryavanshi hammered 175 runs in the final as India lifted the trophy. </p><p>"We know what he was doing at the Under-19 level, and that's probably perhaps a step down to what the IPL is or slightly lower (than) senior cricket is. But we can all see what kind of talent he has. We're hopeful that if and when he gets an opportunity to actually play for the country, he shows us the same sort of ability that he's shown."</p><p>However, Agarkar said that the management and the selection committee did not consider a fast track in red ball cricket. </p>.Fearless at 15: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves cricket's biggest names in awe .<p>"I just explained it - his performances have made us pick him in the format in which he has excelled over the last couple of IPL seasons. With regard to red-ball cricket, I mean, he's a kid. Let him be. He's just starting his journey. I'm sure when the domestic season starts and he plays for his team, and plays a little bit of red-ball cricket, we'll wait and observe. At this point, why jump the gun? I think we're very excited about what he's doing in T20 cricket," the chief selector said, adding that the BCCI an the coaching staff should be guiding him in the right direction. </p><p>Sooryavanshi has been named for the 50-over squad of India A that is on a tour to Sri Lanka for a tri-series featuring Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. </p><p>Post the series, the young batter will travel to Ireland for two T20Is and then to England with the Indian team for a five-match T20I series before leaving for the Nagoya (Japan) Asian Games.</p>