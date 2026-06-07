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'Forced us to pick him': Chief selector Ajit Agarkar reveals why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was picked in India squad

Selectors noted that his contributions were key to Rajasthan Royals reaching the Playoffs.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 04:26 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 04:26 IST
Sports NewsCricketAsian GamesIndia vs EnglandAjit AgarkarVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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