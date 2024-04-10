'Child-like approach is reason for our success'

Bengaluru: For a country which has about as many people as India has cricketers, the consistency with which New Zealand produces world-class cricketers may often go unacknowledged.
In a sense, it’s not dissimilar to how casually the greatness of Kane Williamson is taken although he would go down as one of the greatest batters of all time.
Unfair as the treatment might be, it could have something to do with this under-the-radar equanimity with which the Kiwis approach their cricket. Tom Latham, their Test skipper, says that’s an approach which they have consciously chosen since the time Brendon McCullum was their skipper.
While it does relegate their success somewhat, the ideology breeds a level of bonhomie which, Latham says, the country is proud of.
“When Brendon took over, we wanted to define the way we wanted to play our cricket,” the 32-year-old told DH in an interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network, who recently acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for New Zealand Cricket.
“We didn’t choose to be humble or nice guys, that’s the tag given to us, we just decided to play cricket as children do, with that innocence, with that fun attitude. Basically, what you see now, this legacy, is a product of us playing for the little children in us. That attitude has freed us up and, I suppose, that’s why we have been successful.”
Besides making it to every single semifinal since 2007 in 50-over cricket, the Kiwis have also been runners-up twice (2015 and 2019). They have also made the semifinals of the Twenty20 World Cup three times since 2016, managing once to make the final in 2021. Way back in 1998, they had also won the ICC Knockout Trophy. But their moment in the sun came in 2021 when they won the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship after defeating India in the final.
They have also been the No.1 ranked team across formats in phases since 2016.
“We have always embraced the challenges of switching formats,” he said. “I think it invigorates us, and we don’t approach it as a chore. Because of our attitude to cricket in general, we approach every game in every format as a separate entity. We don’t get muddled with all the information and all the changes you have to make. We have just figured a way to work things out when the opportunity comes our way.”
That certainly explains how they went about conquering India in the WTC Final where they toiled with India over six rain-curtailed days before wearing the crown.
“The WTC title was special because this tournament was not about playing well for a couple of weeks here and there. This was about playing consistently good cricket for two years,” he said. “That would be something a lot of the group will look back on fondly. It was one thing to make the final, but to beat a team like India was especially rewarding.”
When reminded that the core group, which has been calling the shots for a decade, will eventually have to move on, Latham insisted that the structure and the ethos they have established in their time will continue to be built on. Naturally, the conversation moved to Rachin Ravindra.
The 24-year-old, who looked a complete product in his maiden World Cup last year, has gone on to become a poster boy for the Gen Z what with his elegance as a bat and his genial demeanour.
“He has been fantastic for us, and frankly, he has the potential to become one of the best cricketers in the world if he continues to keep working on himself,” insists Latham. “He wasn’t given enough chances early on because we couldn’t find a position for him but once we inserted him into a role (opening) he is more used to, he cracked the code. It’s nice to see someone so young, so humble, so hardworking, and so curious, make it big. It’s great for New Zealand cricket, and for the game at large.”
New Zealand Test skipper Tom Latham credited then captain Brendon McCullum for bringing about a change in their attitude to the game. AFP