Chinese investment, fake T20 league 'link' with Dream11 hits BCCI over sale of IPL title sponsorship

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 have bagged the Indian Premier League's title sponsorship rights after a winning bid of Rs 222 crore. While that was more or less what the BCCI had expected to net from the sale of 2020 season's title rights, the twin controversies surrounding Dream11 have left the Indian Board seeing red.

The investment of Chinese multinational conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd in Dream11 and its "links" to a fake Chandigarh T20 league, which was publicised as a tournament sanctioned by Sri Lanka Cricket, had the netizens questioning the BCCI's decision. The event, called the Uva T20 League, was shown as being held in Sri Lanka but in reality was being played in Sawara village near Mohali in Punjab.

On its part, the BCCI rubbished the controversies. "It's an Indian company and the Chinese have a minority share in it, I think less than eight or nine per cent," IPL Governing Council Chairman, Brijesh Patel, told DH. "And as far as the fake T20 league is concerned, Dream11 too have complained against the organisers and the matter is being investigated."

It is alleged that the T20 league organisers had produced permission papers for the tournament, purportedly issued by the Lankan cricket board, to rope in FanCode, a streaming website. Once SLC alerted Dream11, they are believed to have stopped streaming of the matches. Later BCCI asked its anti-corruption unit to probe the matter. Both Dream11 and FanCode are part of Dream Sports, a sports technology company.

BCCI had invited bids for the title rights of the delayed 13th edition after the Chinese mobile manufacturers Vivo and the Indian Board mutually suspended their contract for 2020 after the "boycott Chinese" calls following border clashes between the armies of the two countries.

Learning platforms Byju's and Unacademy lost out after bids of Rs 201 crore and Rs 171 crore respectively.

"This is what (the amount) we expected," Brijesh said. "Given that it's only this edition and lasts only for four months, we are happy with what we have got."

TATAs who had bought the Expression of Interest document, didn't participate in the bidding process, Brijesh said.

Dream11 would be paying less than half of what Vivo were paying on a yearly basis after winning the rights for five seasons in 2018 for a whopping Rs 2190 crore which approximately worked out to Rs 440 crore per year.

The 2020 IPL is going to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 due to the widespread prevalence of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.