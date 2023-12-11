Chinnaswamy gets a short shrift from BCCI

The official line the BCCI has maintained over the years is that bilateral matches are allotted on a rotation basis. Nothing can be farther from reality; Ahmedabad has got three Tests (two against England and one against Australia) since 2021. This is in addition to key limited-overs matches, including the IPL and the inaugural and final games of the World Cup, as well as the marquee India-Pakistan contest. Dharamsala too has been pampered a lot, if only to a slightly lesser extent. It's no secret that those in power at the BCCI have been unabashedly biased towards their home associations, though the degree of that bias might have varied.