<p>Bengaluru: Lucknow Super Giants’ Global Director of Cricket Tom Moody hoped the usually high-scoring M Chinnaswamy Stadium surface could be the perfect “tonic” that is needed for the under-firing LSG top-order to regain their explosive touch. </p>.<p>LSG's power-packed batting-line up consisting international T20 captains in Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, the flamboyant Rishabh Pant and the explosive Nicholas Pooran have rendered ineffective while getting restricted to 141 all out against Delhi Capitals and 164/8 against Gujarat Titans. </p>.<p>In their game against Kolkata Knight Riders, they needed a 21-year-old unheralded Mukul Choudhary to do the heavy-lifting, underlining their poor returns at the top. </p>.<p>“I'm sure that the opportunity tomorrow night at a venue where batting can be something that players can enjoy, the size of the ground, the surface, could well be the tonic that the top-order needs," Moody told reporters on the eve of the game. </p>.<p>"We know this venue does tend to go over 200 on a regular basis. Tomorrow night is a great opportunity for all our batters that haven't had the consistency of the start of the season they'd like," he added. </p>.IPL 2026 | Bengaluru readies for a night of fireworks.<p>Nicholas Pooran enjoyed his best IPL season in 2025, smashing 489 runs at a strike rate of 196.25 and averaging 43.67. However, the southpaw has not had a desirable start to his IPL campaign this season and with the Rs 21 crore price tag, his stint has come under scrutiny. </p>.<p>However, Moody backed the destructive middle-order bat despite his initial hiccups. </p>.<p>"Obviously Nicky (Pooran) is fully aware of the slow start he's had. We've got absolutely 100% confidence in what he brings to the table. As I say, class is permanent."</p>.<p>The 60-year-old Moody also lauded the efforts of Mohammed Shami while crediting his leadership qualities in spearheading a young and talented bowling attack. </p>.<p>"No surprise to see him (Shami) do as well as he's done so far. As we know he's a world-class bowler. He's come off a very good domestic season. He looks fit and strong. What makes him good is his durability.</p>.<p>"He's got great wisdom and leadership characteristics and he's bringing all that to the table for us."</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Trust the process</p>.<p>RCB pacer Rasikh Dar relished the opportunity of playing an IPL game after a while and attrituted it to hard work behind the scenes. </p>.<p>"I was playing an IPL game after a while, but the process remained the same. The work we've put in over the last year was all about preparing for match situations, and in the last game, I focused on executing my plans,' said Rasikh. </p>.<p>Kohli, who did not take the field with an ankle issue during RCB's previous encounter against Mumbai Indians, batted at the nets.</p>.<p>On the other hand, Josh Hazlewood, who missed RCB's last game, did not train on the eve of the match. </p>.<p>However, Dar remained mum about both Kohli and Hazlewood's availabilities. </p>