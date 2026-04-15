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Chinnaswamy stadium could be the tonic that LSG need: Tom Moody

The 60-year-old Moody also lauded the efforts of Mohammed Shami while crediting his leadership qualities in spearheading a young and talented bowling attack.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 20:47 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 20:47 IST
Sports NewsCricketChinnaswamy StadiumTom Moody

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