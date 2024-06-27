Choke-hold: A look at South Africa's painful past at ICC events

Not quite a choke but just bad luck. Emerging after 22 years of exile following the end of apartheid in the country, South Africa had everything going for them, their lightening quick bowlers were excelling, their fielders affected sensational run-outs.

However, in the semifinal, rain came and the equation went from a reasonably gettable 22 off 7 balls to 22 off just one ball, thanks to a miscommunication on their revised target.