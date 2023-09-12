Classic example of playing second fiddle to K L: Kohli after 47th ODI hundred

Talking about the partnership with Rahul, Kohli said: 'Both KL and myself are both conventional players. And when you have him batting the way he was and me playing, its tough to break these partnerships because we don't play fancy shots.

'We didn't think about the partnership too much, the idea was to 'keep batting.' It is one of the memorable partnerships we've had and for Indian cricket as well. He hit form for us straightaway, good for us (going into the World Cup).'

Due to rain, India will end up playing three days in a row as they take on Sri Lanka here on Tuesday. They romped to a 228 run win over Pakistan on the reserve day after only 24.1 overs were possible on Sunday.