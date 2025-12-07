Menu
Clearly I am bad with DRS call, says Kuldeep Yadav after banter with Rohit Sharma

Kuldeep tore through the South Africa middle-order with four wickets to help India bowl out the opposition for 270 after they looked good for a total in excess of 325.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 09:48 IST
Published 07 December 2025, 09:48 IST
