Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Clinical India beat Australia by 21 runs in rain-hit first Women's T20I

Such was the Indian bowlers' performance that Australia were bundled out with two overs to spare.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 12:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 11:56 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia vs AustraliaIndia women

Follow us on :

Follow Us