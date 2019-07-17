CM Gautam to move out of Karnataka

Veteran Karnataka wicketkeeper CM Gautam will ply his trade elsewhere in the upcoming domestic season. After Stuart Binny, Gautam is the second player to have sought a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Karnataka Cricket State Association (KSCA) so far.

Confirming the development, Sudhakar Rao, KSCA secretary, said: “”We wish CM Gautam and Stuart Binny all the best. We don’t want to deny their chances elsewhere. We have approved his request,” Rao told DH on Wednesday. It is not yet known which State Gautam will play for.

Gautam, who made his first-class debut 11 years ago, established himself in the side in all formats. During his best years for Karnataka, Gautam never disappointed behind the stumps.

The right-hand batsman also had the skill to bail the team out of trouble with his brilliant rearguard knocks.

Gautam was also one of the cornerstones of the Karnataka team that won back-to-back domestic trebles, an stunning achievement.

A veteran of 94 first-class matches, Gautam has scored 4716 runs at an average of 41.36 with 24 half-centuries and 10 centuries. In 51 List A games, he has scored 1056 runs at an average of 34.06.

After struggling for consistency in the 2017-18 season, Gautam lost his place in the Ranji Trophy squad last year following his poor run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Youngsters B R Sharath and Sharath Srinivas were asked to fill his big shoes. While BR Sharath was impressive in the shorter format, Sharath Srinivas made a strong case for himself in red-ball cricket with gutsy knocks in Ranji Trophy quarterfinal and semifinal.

Raghuram Bhat, chairman of selection committee (senior team), said: “Those who are seeking NOC have served the State and given their 100 per cent. They have represented Karnataka with distinction. Now, we will be happy to see them play cricket and guide the youngsters of other States.”