Coach Dravid rues the middle-order breakdown

India may have plenty of batting riches at their disposal but for the second ODI World Cup in succession, they are staring at a dilemma with the number 4 and 5 slots in the middle order.
Although bad luck has played a part with three of those potential candidates – K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant -- breaking down in and around the same time, the fact that two of them are yet to attain complete fitness is worrying the team management with the marquee event little more than a month away. What’s worse is replacement candidates like Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson haven’t clicked in expected fashion.
With only Iyer having totally recovered and Rahul set to be available after the first two games of the Asia Cup that kicks off in Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Wednesday, the think-tank has no option but to continue experimenting in search of the missing block. In fact, middle-order has been the topic of constant discussion amongst critics and fans alike.
Coach Rahul Dravid, addressing the media ahead of the team’s departure to Sri Lanka for the continental bash, felt the management has been harshly judged over middle-order crises. “The Nos 4 and 5 spots keeps getting discussed and talked about a lot. It gives the impression that we don’t have clarity on who is going to be there,” he started.
“To be honest, I could have told you 18-19 months ago who were the three candidates we were looking for the No 4 or 5 slot. It was always going to be between Shreyas, Rishabh and KL (Rahul) for those spots if you look at the teams that we picked 18-19 months ago. There was no doubt in our minds.
“It’s unfortunate that all three of them in that position ended up with injuries in a space of two months. What are the odds of that happening? Nobody can calculate for that, especially with the limited number of games we had in one-day cricket.
“They were not small injuries but serious ones. All three of them have had to go under the knife. When that happens we have to react to that, put other people in positions and see who can do it. But it’s good to know two of three seem to have got to a point where they have recovered.”
Dravid, who oversaw a six-day intense camp at Alur, was pleased with the recovery of Iyer, an important cog in the Indian middle-order wheel.
“Shreyas has looked good, he’s had no issues. It’s just now about us giving him game time which is what we are looking at in the Asia Cup and build him up towards the World Cup. In terms of fitness and everything else, he’s ticked all the boxes, except of course game time. He’s played some practice game but it’s nothing like international cricket. Fortunately, we’ve got some games now, the Asia Cup and a few games against Australia.”
Dravid was thrilled with the successful return of Jasprit Bumrah, the leader of the pace pack who spent much of the last year on the sidelines owing to injury. “Jasprit is someone we have really missed a lot over the last two years, I mean he hasn’t played a lot of games. So it’s nice to have him back and we will slowly ease him into it. The tour of Ireland for both of them (Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna) to bowl four overs each was good.
“It gives us a chance in Asia Cup to build that up. We have a whole month now to build that up before the World Cup. It does give us more options in the pace bowling department and more resources.
“In a long tournament like the World Cup, even if people don’t make the final 15, you want to know there are a couple of guys who are fit and have the quality to replace a person just in case he gets injured.”