Coach Dravid rues the middle-order breakdown

Dravid was thrilled with the successful return of Jasprit Bumrah, the leader of the pace pack who spent much of the last year on the sidelines owing to injury. “Jasprit is someone we have really missed a lot over the last two years, I mean he hasn’t played a lot of games. So it’s nice to have him back and we will slowly ease him into it. The tour of Ireland for both of them (Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna) to bowl four overs each was good.