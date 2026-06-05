Coach Gambhir vows to give Sudharsan a ‘fair run’ at No. 3

<p>Mullanpur: Giving a cricketer a "fair run" can mean different things to different coaches and selectors in Indian cricket. It is often difficult to determine whether such decisions are driven by instinct or objective assessment.</p>.<p>Sai Sudharsan has batted in 11 innings across six Test appearances, three each in England and India. India's designated No. 3 has scored 302 runs at an average of 27.45, including two fifties. Yet, according to head coach Gautam Gambhir, he has not been given a fair opportunity to prove his credentials.</p>.<p>Someone like Auqib Nabi, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer who has taken more than 100 Ranji Trophy wickets over the past two seasons, is still waiting for an opportunity, let alone a fair run.</p>.India vs Afghanistan | Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal as Test No.3? Gautam Gambhir answers.<p>Hanuma Vihari, a replacement player, was preferred over first-choice batter Karun Nair during India's 2018 Test tour of England, while the Karnataka batter had to wait seven years for his next opportunity.</p>.<p>Devdutt Padikkal, who made his India debut before Sudharsan in March 2024, scored a fluent 65 against England after replacing Rajat Patidar and did not get another opportunity until more than seven months later in Perth, where he filled in for an injured Rohit Sharma.</p>.<p>Given the form of his life across all three formats in domestic cricket, many would be tempted to pick the left-hander from Karnataka. However, he may have to wait until Sudharsan's "fair run" comes to an end.</p>.<p>"You can only pick 11 players, unfortunately, and sometimes you just have to wait for your opportunity," Gambhir said in response to a pointed question about Padikkal.</p>.<p>"I have always believed that the players we back should be given a fair run. And Sai is not in bad form either. He scored 700 runs in the IPL. If judging players on the basis of only four or five Test matches is considered enough, then I feel we will never be able to build something. Hopefully, he (Padikkal) will get his opportunity. Whenever that time comes, we will give him a fair run as well.</p>.<p>"It is not about giving one player five Test matches and another just one. If we give someone a fair run, then whenever another player gets his opportunity, he will receive the same treatment. At the moment, we are going to give Sai a fair run. He is a world-class player and a quality batter. I am sure he will come good."</p>.<p>Gambhir further said: "Honestly, he (Sudharsan) has not had a fair chance. He has played only a handful of Test matches, and he began his career in England, which we all know is not the easiest place to start. He has also had a phenomenal run in the IPL, and we need to give him a fair opportunity. I still believe he has not had a fair chance."</p>