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Homesportscricket

Coach Gambhir vows to give Sudharsan a ‘fair run’ at No. 3

Sai Sudharsan has batted in 11 innings across six Test appearances, three each in England and India. India's designated No. 3 has scored 302 runs at an average of 27.45, including two fifties.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 19:11 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 19:11 IST
Sports NewsCricket

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