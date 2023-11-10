Coach Silverwood blames inconsistent batting for Sri Lanka's horror World Cup run

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Head coach Chris Silverwood on Thursday pinned Sri Lanka's horror run in the World Cup to its inconsistencies, particularly in batting, after the Islanders bowed out of the quadrennial mega event with a five-wicket defeat against New Zealand here.

In a lopsided contest, Sri Lanka succumbed to their seventh loss in nine league stage matches and slipped to the ninth spot in the points table. The top eight teams will get direct qualification for the Champions Trophy in 2025.