Colin Ackermann records best bowling figures in T20s

South African spinner Colin Ackermann claimed a new Twenty20 world record when he took seven wickets for just 18 runs in the Vitality Blast, England's domestic T20 competition.

The 28-year-old, playing for Leicestershire, took the wickets of Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Liam Banks, Alex Thomson, Henry Brookes and Jeetan Patel in his side's 55-run over Warwickshire at Grace Road on Wednesday.

He bettered the record earlier held by Malaysian Arul Suppiah. He had claimed 6-5 for Somerset against Glamorgan in 2011.

0️⃣3️⃣4️⃣W0️⃣1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣W2️⃣W0️⃣W0️⃣W1️⃣1️⃣W1️⃣W Colin Ackermann takes 7/18 - the best bowling figures in T20 history ➡️ https://t.co/afo2WOG7iX pic.twitter.com/BLgpf0H2F1 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) August 7, 2019

"It hasn't really sunk in. I'm sure I'll remember this game for a long time," the Leicestershire captain said after the visitors, chasing 190 to win, were dismissed for 134.

"I think it's the first time it's really turned at Grace Road. I tried to use my height and get a bit of bounce.

"I wanted to get the batters to hit into the bigger side of the field and mixed up my pace," he said. "Never in a million years. I'm a batting all-rounder," he said when asked if he expected to achieve such a feat.

Warwickshire skipper Patel said, "You can't take away from a great display of bowling. Colin's spell put them in the ascendancy."