Colin Ackermann records best bowling figures in T20s

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, London,
  • Aug 08 2019, 14:26pm ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2019, 14:50pm ist
The Leicestershire skipper picked up a scarcely believeable 7-18 (Screengrab/Vitality Blast/Twitter)

South African spinner Colin Ackermann claimed a new Twenty20 world record when he took seven wickets for just 18 runs in the Vitality Blast, England's domestic T20 competition.

The 28-year-old, playing for Leicestershire, took the wickets of Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Liam Banks, Alex Thomson, Henry Brookes and Jeetan Patel in his side's 55-run over Warwickshire at Grace Road on Wednesday.

He bettered the record earlier held by Malaysian Arul Suppiah. He had claimed 6-5 for Somerset against Glamorgan in 2011.

"It hasn't really sunk in. I'm sure I'll remember this game for a long time," the Leicestershire captain said after the visitors, chasing 190 to win, were dismissed for 134.

"I think it's the first time it's really turned at Grace Road. I tried to use my height and get a bit of bounce.

"I wanted to get the batters to hit into the bigger side of the field and mixed up my pace," he said. "Never in a million years. I'm a batting all-rounder," he said when asked if he expected to achieve such a feat.

Warwickshire skipper Patel said, "You can't take away from a great display of bowling. Colin's spell put them in the ascendancy." 

T20
Cricket
Comments (+)
 