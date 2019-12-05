Confident Shreyas eyes successful Ranji campaign

During Karnataka’s semifinal against Haryana in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Shreyas Gopal became the first spinner from India to bag 50 wickets in a calendar year (2018-19) in the shortest format. Shreyas has a mantra for his consistency.

“You need to keep thinking of wickets,” he begins in a conversation with DH. “In white-ball cricket, you are bound to leak runs. But I don’t let that affect me. I always think of wickets. And I have seen the difference. Despite getting off to great starts, teams settle for scores like 160 or 170 because of late implosion. So in any phase of the game, I am confident that I can pick wickets,” he says.

An impressive last IPL set the tone for a successful season for the Karnataka leg-spinning all-rounder. With 20 scalps, he was the fourth-highest wicket-taker. Shreyas’ clever variations stumped even the greats of the game like AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. In Karnataka’s triumphant Mushtaq Ali campaign, the 26-year-old was the tournament’s second-most successful bowler with 19 wickets.

Shreyas attributed his fine run to good planning and accuracy. “I give a lot of importance to discipline. Of course, variation helps, but that’s an added component. Secondly, I am someone who sets a plan before every match. The hardest part, for any player, is to execute his plan. But I am glad I am able to bowl according to my plans consistently,” he explains.

His improvement and the resultant rich vein of form, makes the season a special one for Shreyas. Steve Smith, the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, was mighty impressed by the Karnataka player and called him a complete package. For someone who has come up the ranks in a steady fashion, Shreyas is knocking on the doors of the national team.

The rise of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav reflects the dominance of wrist spinners. It also means the competition is that much stronger for Shreyas, who has seen his contemporary Rahul Chahar, another leggie, make the Indian side recently. Shreyas said he is striving hard to stay in the race to play at the highest level.

“I am only focused on my performances,” he emphasises. “When the opportunity comes up, I will make sure I will be ready to take it in both hands. I am not worried too much about my India selection,” says Shreyas.

Shreyas is not new to domestic cricket. He understands the value of a big season. The leggie is keen to use his confidence to good effect in the upcoming Ranji Trophy. “Cricket is a very confidence-based sport. Yes, I definitely have wonderful team-mates, both in the IPL and the Karnataka team, but when you are bowling out there, you are all alone and you need to believe yourself.”

Shreyas said he strongly believes in staying in the present.

“I try to stay equanimous, be it success or failure. I try not to get too ahead of myself nor do I judge myself too harshly if I suffer a bad day. It’s cricket and you are definitely going to have more bad days than good ones. Even when I am enjoying a good run, I tell myself that it’s just the beginning and work harder,” he offers.

After enjoying a fruitful limited-over season, Shreyas will look to translate his success in the Ranji Trophy as well. With 184 wickets from 56 first-class (average of 26.19) games, he is the most experienced bowler in the side in the absence of the injured paceman A Mithun. The eight-time champions, who begin their campaign from December 9 against Tamil Nadu, will bank on the leggie to deliver.