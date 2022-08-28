Congress leader Priyanka wishes Team India ahead of match versus Pakistan

Priyanka wishes Team India ahead of match vs Pakistan

Best of luck to all of the team members from the entire nation, Priyanka Gandhi said

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 28 2022, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 14:57 ist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of much hyped India and Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup on Sunday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has extended her best wishes to the Indian cricket team.

Sharing a memory of her watching an India versus Pakistan match in Karachi, Gandhi in a video message wished the Team India the best of luck. "From the entire nation, my family and me, best of luck, go, play and win", said Gandhi.

"I have a special memory of my visit to Karachi many years back to watch the match between India and Pakistan. I can never forget that moment when India won that match. All the leaders who were there at that moment started celebrating the Team India victory in the stadium", Congress leader said.

She continued further: "India will take on Pakistan on August 28. Best of luck to all of the team members from the entire nation".

India is set to take on Pakistan in the marquee Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan
India
Cricket
Sports News
Asia Cup
Priyanka Gandhi

