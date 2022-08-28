Congress leader Priyanka wishes Team India ahead of match versus Pakistan

Ahead of much hyped India and Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup on Sunday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has extended her best wishes to the Indian cricket team.

Sharing a memory of her watching an India versus Pakistan match in Karachi, Gandhi in a video message wished the Team India the best of luck. "From the entire nation, my family and me, best of luck, go, play and win", said Gandhi.

आज हमारी टीम पाकिस्तान के साथ मैच खेलेगी। #INDvPAK मैच में Team India की जीत को लेकर मैंने अपनी एक special memory शेयर की है। आप भी भारत की जीत से जुड़ी अपनी यादों को बताएं और Team India का हौसला बढ़ाएं।#AsiaCup

Match Day #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/kVGJPZsfMs — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 28, 2022

"I have a special memory of my visit to Karachi many years back to watch the match between India and Pakistan. I can never forget that moment when India won that match. All the leaders who were there at that moment started celebrating the Team India victory in the stadium", Congress leader said.

She continued further: "India will take on Pakistan on August 28. Best of luck to all of the team members from the entire nation".

India is set to take on Pakistan in the marquee Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.