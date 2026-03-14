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Controversy in Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI match: Salman Agha's run-out sparks 'Spirit of Cricket' debate

The experienced batter, who scored 64 runs off 62 balls, was livid with the appeal and also exchanged a few words with Miraz on the field.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 05:24 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 05:24 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanBangladesh

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