<p>A massive controversy erupted during the second ODI between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pakistan">Pakistan</a> and Bangladesh played in Dhaka on Friday after Salman Ali Agha was run-out, invoking the "spirit of Cricket debate" yet again. </p><p>The incident occurred in the 39th over when the visitors' were building a steady partnership as Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan had added more than a 100 runs for the fifth wicket after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> asked them to bat first. </p><p>On the fourth ball of the over, Rizwan nudged skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz's ball towards the right of the bowler. At this moment, Miraz moved quickly to stop the ball with his shoe and collided with Agha, who was at the non-striker's end. </p>.Watch | MS Dhoni's hilarious reaction to wife Sakshi celebrating a dot ball during semifinal against England .<p>The ball stopped and Agha was outside his crease, but he appeared to bend down to help the bowler pick the ball instead. However, Miraz reacted swiftly and picked the ball himself and ended up throwing it towards the stumps at the non-striker's end while Agha was still out of the crease.</p><p>The bowler proceeded to appeal, which was sent to the third umpire. After looking at the replays, the TV umpire concluded that the ball was still in play and was not dead, pronouncing Agha out.</p>.<p>The experienced batter, who scored 64 runs off 62 balls, was livid with the appeal and also exchanged a few words with Miraz on the field. Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das joined in as the situation escalated before Rizwan calming things down. </p><p><strong>'Sportsman spirit'</strong></p><p>Agha minced no words at the post-match press conference and expressed his displeasure following the incident. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026| Watch: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya gets angry after all-rounder's dismissal in semis vs Eng.<p>"I think sportsman spirit has to be there," Agha said at the press conference. </p><p>"What he [Mehidy] has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it's right, it's right, but if you ask me my perspective, I would have done differently. I would have gone for sportsman spirit. We haven't done this [type of thing] previously, we would never do that in the future as well," the middle order batter added.</p><p>Agha made it clear that he thought the ball was dead the moment it hit his pad and bat and hence, went to pick the ball, adding that his reaction came out in the heat of the moment and that he regrets it. </p><p>"It was just heat-of-the-moment kind of stuff. If you ask me what would I have done, I would have done things differently. But it was everything, whatever happened after that, it was in the moment. I can't remember what I was saying and I can't remember what he was saying," he said.</p><p>"I'm sure I wasn't saying nice things, and I'm sure he [Litton] wasn't saying nice stuff as well. But it was just heat of the moment, so we are fine," the 32-year-old said. </p><p>When asked if he had patched up with Miraz after the incident, Agha said he would soon talk to the Bangladeshi captain. </p><p>"I haven't yet, but don't worry, I'll find him," said Agha.</p><p>Miraz, on the other hand, justified his act during the post match press conference, saying had he misfielded, Agha would have run a single. </p><p>“He was away from the wicket, and I was just looking for the ball. If you miss, he would go for the run. So I was just thinking like that,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.</p><p>Amid all the controversy, Pakistan managed to register a comfortable win by 128 runs via the DLS method to level the series 1-1. </p>