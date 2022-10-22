Conway's 92 not out powers NZ to 200/3 against Australia

Devon Conway smashed an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls to power New Zealand to a challenging 200 for 3 against defending champions Australia in their opening match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Put in to bat, Conway and Finn Allen (42 off 16 balls) gave NZ a rollicking start with the duo adding 56 off 25 balls.

The left-handed opener then shared another 69 runs with skipper Kane Williamson (23 off 23). Glenn Phillips (12) and James Neesham (26 not out) also chipped in with useful contributions.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood (2/41) and Adam Zampa (1/39) were among wickets.

Brief Score:

New Zealand: 200 for 3 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 92 not out; Josh Hazlewood 2/41).