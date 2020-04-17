Cricket chiefs 'exploring all options' on T20 World Cup

Coronavirus: Cricket chiefs 'exploring all options' over T20 World Cup

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Apr 17 2020, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 18:33 ist

The International Cricket Council has played down speculation this year's T20 World Cup in Australia could be pushed back to 2021 but admitted it was "exploring all options".

Australia is due to stage the global tournament from October 18 until November 15 but the coronavirus pandemic has already created havoc for international sport and more events could suffer.

The ICC has time on its side and is preparing to stick to its schedule but plans could change.

"We are continuing with our planning for ICC events as they are, but given the rapidly evolving situation as a prudent and responsible measure we are also undertaking a comprehensive contingency planning exercise," said an ICC spokesman.

"This includes exploring all options available to us based on a range of scenarios connected to the pandemic.

"We will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government and will take decisions at the appropriate time."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
ICC
Cricket
T20 World Cup
Coronavirus
Australia
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 