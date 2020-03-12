Coronavirus: IPL Council to decide on IPL 2020 on March 14

The Indian Premier League Governing Council will hold an all-important meeting in Mumbai on Saturday to discuss the conduct of the 13th edition of the league, scheduled to start from March 29, amidst the coronavirus scare that is forcing several leagues across the world to be either cancelled or suspended.

The meeting comes after Karnataka and Maharashtra state governments expressed their apprehensions about hosting matches after the Union Government on Wednesday announced all tourist visas will be suspended until April 15.

The governing council meeting will be chaired by Brijesh Patel and attended by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. The council will discuss the possibility of staging matches behind closed doors — like some football games in Europe — as a majority of the revenue is generated through broadcast rights than gate receipts.

Another major talking point will be the participation of foreign players, many of whom add star power to the glitzy league. Foreign IPL players fall under B-Sports or business visa and since they are not listed under the list of exemptions put out by the Union Ministry, their participation remains a doubt at this point in time.

Franchises are choosing to remain tight-lipped and are hoping for the best possible outcome from Saturday’s meeting. Things though remain bleak for this season’s IPL with World Health Organisation already terming the disease as pandemic.