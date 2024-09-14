Corruptors are looking at entry through leagues managed by home boards: Outgoing ICC ACU chief

"They have now seen corruptors being disrupted, named, banned when they get involved in cricket. And the education we now do with players shows them who the corruptors are, what their methods are, so everyone is much better equipped and protected to keep corruption away from the game."

During his seven years in ICC, some of the significant milestones of ICC ACU under Marshall would be to ensure punishment for former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who didn't report a corrupt approach by Indian bookie Deepak Aggarwal and former Zimbabwe skipper late Heath Streak.