Could have got to 300: Ishan Kishan on double century

Could have got to 300, says Ishan Kishan after scoring double century in ODI

The Jharkhand left-hander became the fourth batter to score a double hundred

PTI
PTI, Chattogram,
  • Dec 10 2022, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 18:18 ist
Ishan Kishan. Credit: AFP Photo

The diminutive Ishan Kishan was delighted to score the fastest double hundred in ODI cricket history but rued about missing out on a golden opportunity to become the first triple centurion in the format.

Playing only his 10th ODI, the 24-year-old displayed fearless batting as he shattered Chris Gayle's record of fastest (138 balls) double century in the format when he took just 126 balls to the milestone. India posted a huge 409 for eight. He was out for 210 in the 36th over of the Indian innings.

"I got out with 15 (14.1) overs left. I could have got 300 also," Kishan told the broadcasters 'SonyLiv' at the innings break.

Also Read | Ind vs B'desh 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan's double century powers India to 409/8

The Jharkhand left-hander became the fourth batter to score a double hundred.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has scored it thrice including his highest ODI score of 264 while Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag have scored once each.

"I am blessed to hear my name between such legends. The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear -- if the ball is there, I'll go for it," he revealed about his strategy.

His record-breaking knock came in the company of Virat Kohli and Kishan credited the star India batter to "calm him down" when he was approaching his maiden century.

"I was batting with Virat bhai, and he was spot on with which bowlers I needed to select [to target].I was on 95 and wanted to bring up the hundred with a six but he calmed me down, saying it was my first hundred, get it in singles as it's your first," he said.

Kishan is very close to Suryakumar Yadav, who has told him to bat before the start of the game.

"I had a chat with Surya bhai - he said when you bat before the game, you see the ball well. I didn't take too much pressure on myself. Just wanted to make use of the opportunity," Kishan said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ishan Kishan
Team India
Sports News
Cricket
ODI

What's Brewing

How views from space have changed the way we view Earth

How views from space have changed the way we view Earth

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

 