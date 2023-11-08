JOIN US
Homesportscricket

Court stays sacking of Sri Lanka cricket board

Last Updated 08 November 2023, 04:31 IST

Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal restored the country's cricket board on Tuesday, staying sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe's decision to sack them.

Ranasinghe had replaced the board with an interim committee on Monday after a disappointing World Cup campaign, amid protests calling for the resignation of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officials.

Ousted SLC President Shammi Silva petitioned the court against the dismissal and was granted a two-week stay order, with a full hearing to follow.

The matter was also discussed in Sri Lanka's parliament on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka's team wind up their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Thursday.

(Published 08 November 2023, 04:31 IST)
